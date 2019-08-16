Services
Kenneth Tate


1950 - 2019
Kenneth Tate Obituary
Kenneth Tate

Memphis - Kenneth Tate, 68, born September 1, 1950, died August 8, 2019 at Saint Francis Hospital - East.

Cherishing memories are his wife of 47 years, Carol Tate, and children, Felicia and Kody (Christian) Tate, his two brothers: Harold (Angelika), Maurice (Susan), , sister in laws: Ruth Lindsey (Nate) and Rachelle Coffer, Vivian Tate; brother in laws: Walter (Lonnie), and Melvin Simmons. He will also be missed by five grandchildren whom he loved dearly: Kody II, Cyanne , Kirsten, Christopher, and Kameron; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other members of the family, and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 10AM , at Serenity Funeral Home 1638 Sycamore View Rd. Memphis, Tennessee 38134.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 16, 2019
