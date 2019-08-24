|
Kenneth W. Guinn
Waterford, MS - Kenneth W. Guinn born October 4, 1925, to the late Albert and Lucille Taylor Guinn of Waterford, MS, died on August 16, 2019. At eighteen, he enlisted in the US Army. He later completed Lumpkin's Barber College to become a Master barber. He also attended Griggs Business and Practical Arts College to obtain his Affiliated Realtor Broker's and Notary Licenses.
He married Irene Reese, on December 4, 1955, and they raised a daughter, Sharon Ann.
He joined South Parkway East, Church of Christ as a young man. He was the Sunday School Superintendent, Church Secretary and Treasurer. He was a corner stone member until his illness.
Kenneth is survived by his loving sister, Mrs. Wilmer Jones; a grandson, Julian Harrell; a great grandson, Jared Harrell, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church members and friends.
Funeral services are August 26, 2019, South Parkway East, Church of Christ, 2063 S Parkway E, Memphis, TN 38114. Viewing: 10:00-11:00 AM. Funeral 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at West Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Road, Memphis, TN 38125.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made his church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 24, 2019