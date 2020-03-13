Services
Canale Funeral Directors
2700 Union Avenue Extended
Memphis, TN 38112
(901) 452-6400
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Markwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth W. Markwell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth W. Markwell Jr. Obituary
Kenneth W. Markwell, Jr.

Kenneth W. Markwell, Jr., 96 years old of Memphis, TN, passed away on Thursday March 12, 2020.

Mr. Markwell was born in Memphis, graduated from the University of Tennessee, 1952, and was a licensed professional Civil Engineer.

Mr. Markwell served in the Army Air Force during WWII, as an aircraft maintenance officer.

He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and a Fellow in the American Society of Civil Engineers.

As President of Markwell and Hartz, Inc., he helped build many bridges and water sewage treatment plants across the Southeast. He retired in 2007.

He is survived by his lovely wife of 71 years, Helen Morris Markwell, two sons, Kenneth Markwell, III (Ellen) of Germantown, TN and Scott Neely Markwell (Cindy) of Roanoke, VA, and a daughter, Nancy Louise Markwell of Murrieta, CA. He has 6 grandchildren (Kenneth Christopher Markwell, IV, Austyn Swisher, Richard Anthony Markwell, Bryan Nikolaus Markwell, Monica Ford, and Leslie Gabb).

He has 10 great-grandchildren.

A private family service was held. Burial will be at Bethel Cemetery in Henderson, TX. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be sent to a or Colonial Park United Methodist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -