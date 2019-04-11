|
|
Kenneth Wayne Cross, Sr.
Memphis, TN
Kenneth Wayne Cross, Sr, age 80, passed away April 9, 2019. Kenneth was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran. He retired after 30 years, from Bell South and was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Kenneth was preceded in death by his late wife, Anne Carolyn Cross; son Kenney Cross, Jr. and grandson, Parker Bailey McGill. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Minnie Cross; daughters, Carolyn Cross and Mary Lytle Johnson (Brian); grandchildren, Amanda Chiarantona, Justin McGill (Whitney) and Megan McGill; great-grandson, Jason McGill; brother, Michael Cross (Becky); and sister, Joann Pyron (Charles). The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Faith Baptist Church followed by services celebrating his life at 2 p.m. also in the sanctuary at Faith Baptist Church. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019