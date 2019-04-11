Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Wayne Cross Sr.


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth Wayne Cross Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Wayne Cross, Sr.

Memphis, TN

Kenneth Wayne Cross, Sr, age 80, passed away April 9, 2019. Kenneth was a U. S. Marine Corps veteran. He retired after 30 years, from Bell South and was a member of Faith Baptist Church. Kenneth was preceded in death by his late wife, Anne Carolyn Cross; son Kenney Cross, Jr. and grandson, Parker Bailey McGill. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Minnie Cross; daughters, Carolyn Cross and Mary Lytle Johnson (Brian); grandchildren, Amanda Chiarantona, Justin McGill (Whitney) and Megan McGill; great-grandson, Jason McGill; brother, Michael Cross (Becky); and sister, Joann Pyron (Charles). The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the sanctuary at Faith Baptist Church followed by services celebrating his life at 2 p.m. also in the sanctuary at Faith Baptist Church. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.