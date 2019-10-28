|
|
Kenneth Wayne Jacques
Collierville - Kenneth Wayne Jacques, 71, of Collierville, Tennessee and formerly of Blytheville, passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Methodist Le Bonheur Hospital in Germantown, Tennessee.
Kenny was born in Blytheville to Robert "Jake" and Katie Lambert Jacques. He graduated from Blytheville High School in 1966 and graduated from University of Central Arkansas with his Bachelor's degree and Memphis State with his Master's Degree. Kenny taught at Gosnell, South Pemiscot County and Rossville Academy in Rossville, Tennessee before retiring, and was currently employed with PL Marketing where he was a Kompass representative. Kenny enjoyed traveling and making entries into his journal every day. He loved keeping up with his high school friends. Kenny loved his family and was a friend to everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Brian Jacques.
Kenny leaves two sons, Michael Jacques and his wife Brandy of Olive Branch, Mississippi and Scott Jacques and his wife Stephanie of Collierville, Tennessee; daughter-in-law, Jenna Jacques of Collierville, Tennessee; two brothers, David Jacques and his wife Christi of Hot Springs, Arkansas and Bobby Jacques and his wife Kathy of Summerfield, Florida; one sister, Rhonda Huckabee of Summerville, South Carolina; and seven grandchildren, Faith, Ashley, Walker, William, Davis, Jackson and Paxton Jacques.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 29th at 10:30 a.m. in the Cobb Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Max Briley officiating. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time at Cobb Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to North Tenth Street Baptist Church. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cobbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019