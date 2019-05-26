|
|
Kevin A. Pettis
Indianapolis, IN - Kevin A. Pettis, 59 died unexpectedly, April 22, 2019. He was employed with Fedex Corporation for 35 years as a courier. He is survived by aunts: Joyce Carter, Joanne Akins & Kim Jefferson (Memphis, Tennessee) and so many others who knew him and will miss his presence. A memorial service for Kevin will be conducted at 12 p.m., on Saturday, June 1st at Lester Community Center, 317 Tillman Memphis, Tennessee 38112.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 26, 2019