Kevin Scott Briggs Sr.
Memphis, TN
Kevin Scott Briggs Sr., 61, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Memphis, TN. Kevin was born on February 4, 1958 in Fort Worth, Texas.
He is predeceased by his father, James Briggs Sr.. He is survived by his mother Juanelle Briggs; siblings James Briggs Jr., Leslie Marsh, and Susan Shepherd; children Kevin Scott Briggs Jr. and Amanda Vessels; and grandchildren Brenden, Brielle, and Makenna Vessels.
Kevin was a veteran who enjoyed baseball, football, reading Tolkien, gardening, and cooking. He was known for his legendary hot wing recipe.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Kevin at the Recreation Lodge in Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, located at 910 Riddick Road, Millington, TN 38053, on Sunday April 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Direction and a map to the Recreation Lodge can be found at https://tnstateparks.com/parks/meeman-shelby.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 5, 2019