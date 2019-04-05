Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Recreation Lodge in Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park
910 Riddick Road
Millington, TN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Briggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Scott Briggs Sr.


1958 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kevin Scott Briggs Sr. Obituary
Kevin Scott Briggs Sr.

Memphis, TN

Kevin Scott Briggs Sr., 61, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 in Memphis, TN. Kevin was born on February 4, 1958 in Fort Worth, Texas.

He is predeceased by his father, James Briggs Sr.. He is survived by his mother Juanelle Briggs; siblings James Briggs Jr., Leslie Marsh, and Susan Shepherd; children Kevin Scott Briggs Jr. and Amanda Vessels; and grandchildren Brenden, Brielle, and Makenna Vessels.

Kevin was a veteran who enjoyed baseball, football, reading Tolkien, gardening, and cooking. He was known for his legendary hot wing recipe.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Kevin at the Recreation Lodge in Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park, located at 910 Riddick Road, Millington, TN 38053, on Sunday April 7, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Direction and a map to the Recreation Lodge can be found at https://tnstateparks.com/parks/meeman-shelby.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.