Kevin Thomas Johnson
Germantown - Kevin Thomas Johnson, of Germantown, Tennessee died on Friday, October 25 at the age of 52.
Born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, Kevin graduated from Ridgeway High School in Memphis, TN class of 1985. He then went to University of Tennessee, Knoxville where he was a Pi Kappa Alpha and received his Bachelor's degree in psychology and business. He then worked in the hotel industry for many years as sales manager and general manager.
Kevin was a sports enthusiast to the max. He knew birthdays, stats, or most anything you needed or wanted to know about any sport; specializing in football. He loved to read his Sports Illustrated magazine and the annual SEC report. His favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Tennessee Titans and of course the UT Vols.
Kevin is survived by his parents Tom & Ila Johnson; children Seth & Molly Johnson; sister Kelli (David) Ferebee; niece Quinn Ferebee and nephew Benton Ferebee and numerous extended family.
Family and friends will gather for visitation and reception at Memphis Funeral Home in the Life Remembrance Center on Saturday, November 2 from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.
Donations in Kevin's honor may be offered to the organization of the donor's choice. Online condolences and directions may be found by visiting www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019