Kevin Toriano "Little Kevin" Henderson



Kevin Toriano "Little Kevin" Henderson, 39 died Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Memphis, TN. Visitation Thursday, August 6, 2020, 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. held R.S. Lewis & Sons Funeral Home Historical Downtown location 374 Vance Ave. Funeral service Friday, August 7, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Greater Love Baptist Church 4439 Hacks Cross Rd. with burial to follow at Memorial Park Southwoods Cemetery. Pastor Jerry D. Taylor, officiating.









