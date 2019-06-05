|
|
Kimberly Walters Weekly
Bartlett - Kimberly Walters Weekly, 53, passed away in her home on May 26, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones.
Kimberly was born at Hickam Air Force Base in Hawaii where she spent most of her childhood. She attended high school in Niceville, Florida. After meeting her future husband at Okaloosa-Walton Junior College they got married and set off to Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, CA.
After several moves across the country, she and the family settled in Bartlett, TN. Kimberly dreamed of being a stay-at-home mom, a role in which she excelled. As her children grew older and eventually left home, she also began a new chapter in life by volunteering at Ave Maria Home, which led to a fulfilling 10-year career in home care. She left Ave Maria in 2017 to team with her husband in operating a small business. She faithfully served in her church and remained a life-long friend to many people.
Kimberly was diagnosed with cancer in July 2018. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and Gigi.
Kimberly is survived by her husband Joseph Weekly, Sr.; sons Joseph Weekly, Jr., and his husband Alex Chansuthus of Nashville, TN and Justin Weekly and his wife Evelyn Aguilar Weekly of Cordova, TN; parents Robert and Brenda Walters of Bartlett, TN; grandchildren Karina, Amanda, and Anthony; and her sister Tammy Walters Ashcraft of San Antonio, TX. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Walters, Jr.
A memorial gathering is being held at the family home.
Memorials may be made to ARK Farms at http://cometothefarm.org.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on June 5, 2019