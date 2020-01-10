Services
Family Funeral Care Memphis
4925 Summer Ave
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 761-8000
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Elmwood Cemetery Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Kimbrough Jacoby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kimbrough Elizabeth Rutland Jacoby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kimbrough Elizabeth Rutland Jacoby Obituary
Kimbrough Elizabeth Rutland Jacoby

Kimbrough Elizabeth Rutland Jacoby, aged 82.

Passed away at her home Thursday, January 9th. Preceded in death by her parents James K. and Elizabeth Sims Rutland, a son Paul David Jacoby, Jr, and 2 infant grandchildren. She leaves her children Beth Duerkes ( Larry) of Springdale, AR; Lee Ann Stearnes (Tom) of Memphis, and Gregory Jacoby of Tucker, GA. She also leaves 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Services will be held Monday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery Chapel with burial to follow.

Family Funeral Care 4925 Summer Ave Memphis has charge.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kimbrough's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Family Funeral Care Memphis
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -