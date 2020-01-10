|
|
Kimbrough Elizabeth Rutland Jacoby
Kimbrough Elizabeth Rutland Jacoby, aged 82.
Passed away at her home Thursday, January 9th. Preceded in death by her parents James K. and Elizabeth Sims Rutland, a son Paul David Jacoby, Jr, and 2 infant grandchildren. She leaves her children Beth Duerkes ( Larry) of Springdale, AR; Lee Ann Stearnes (Tom) of Memphis, and Gregory Jacoby of Tucker, GA. She also leaves 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Services will be held Monday, January 13th at 11:00 a.m. at Elmwood Cemetery Chapel with burial to follow.
Family Funeral Care 4925 Summer Ave Memphis has charge.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020