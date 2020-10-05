1/
San Francisco, CA - Kirkpatrick Wood Frederick, age 66, died September 20th, 2020 in San Francisco CA. He was a dedicated Associate of Kodama Diseno Architects as office manager and bookkeeper. He was a graduate of Memphis University School and The University of Pennsylvania, majoring in the Fine Arts. He was politically progressive, gentlemanly in his decorum, with a wry sense of humor. He was a creative cook and gifted woodworker. Kirk loved the San Francisco Bay Area, Jack Kerouac, his family and friends, and the New York Mets. Preceded in death by his parents Sally and Woody Frederick, he leaves a brother Mark Laurence Frederick of Memphis TN, a sister Laura Amanda Frederick of Raleigh NC, and many favorite cousins. Memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice. Friends may contact the family at LAF430@yahoo.com or MFrederick@NovelMemphis.com.




Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
