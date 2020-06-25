Kitty Boren Meyers
Kitty Boren Meyers

Memphis - Kitty Boren Meyers, age 89, passed away on June 24, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter, Terinell Beaver (Robert) Tisdale of Memphis, TN, granddaughter, Mary Austin Tisdale, of Little Rock, AR. Kitty was a native Memphian, she attended Snowden, Vollentine, Central and then Memphis State. She started her career as a Medical Technologist serving veterans at the old VA hospital in Memphis. She retired from the VA at the age of 66. She was an active and longtime member of Independent Presbyterian Church.

We will miss her laughter and smile. Memorial donations can be made to Independent Presbyterian Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Due the Covid19 restrictions a private graveside service was held.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
