Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Kristi's life story with friends and family

Share Kristi's life story with friends and family

Kristi A. Ford



Age 39 Oct 25, 2020 graduate Central High class 1999, Visitation Friday Oct 30, 2020 R S Lewis & Sons 2944 Walnut Grove Rd 9am until time of Funeral 11am. Interment New Park Cemetery. Beloved daughter of Rosetta Weaver Ford. Sister of Latura Alexander, Julius Smith, Bennie Smith, Kendrick Ford, Derrick Ford and a host of other relatives and Friends R S Lewis & Sons 526 3264









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store