Dr. Kung Tso "K.t." Sheng


1929 - 2019
Dr. Kung Tso "K.t." Sheng Obituary
Dr. Kung Tso "K.T." Sheng

Memphis - Dr. Kung Tso "K.T." Sheng, who is 90 years old, died on Monday, July 15, 2019.

Born on April 26, 1929 in Shanghai, China, K.T. was the son of the late F.C. & V.Y. Sheng. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Margaret Wang Sheng; daughter Elaine (Jeff Barnes) Sheng; his two grandsons Joseph & Kai Barnes; two sisters Helen Yiu and Margaret Pan; and several nieces and nephews.

Dr. Sheng came to the United States to study medicine and had a pediatric practice for over 30 years in New Jersey. He loved all children, classical music and his church.

Family and friends will gather on Friday, July 19th from five o'clock until seven o'clock in the evening at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, TN 38119. Graveside services will be on Saturday morning, beginning at ten o'clock in Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations in Dr. Sheng's name be offered to the . Online condolences and directions may be found through www.memphisfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 18, 2019
