Kurt R. Rehnelt
Memphis - Kurt R. Rehnelt, 82, of Memphis, TN, passed away on Mother's Day, May 12, 2019, with his loving wife by his side. Kurt was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolph and Gertrude Rehnelt; and his daughter, Ines Caldwell. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Stephanie Rehnelt; his 2 sons, Ralph Rehnelt (Margarita) and Frank (Marda); his son-in-law, Ken Caldwell; and his 3 grandchildren, Emiley, Christopher, and Daniel. A memorial tribute will be held at a friend's home, 2211 N Reid Hooker Road, Eads, TN 38028, on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Online condolence may be made at www.RollerFuneralHomes.com/Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 26, 2019