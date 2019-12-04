|
|
L. Dale Edwards
Cordova - L. Dale Edwards age 98, of Cordova, Tennessee left us to join his wife Barbara on Thursday November 28, 2019. L. was born May 24, 1921 in Canton, Ohio.
A World War II veteran, he served honorably in the U.S.Navy as a signalman 1st Class on the USS Mobile. Coming from a poor family, he was a self made man and put himself through Ohio State undergraduate & Law school. While at Ohio State he earned a Second Lieutenant commission in the US Army Artillery.
He retired from American General Life Ins. Co. where he was a respected & admired Vice President. Dale served on several boards over the years & was President of a local chapter of AARP. He served his community & family well for many years.
He is survived by his son's Dick Edwards & Bill Edwards. Bill's children, Warren Edwards & his wife Heather, Claire Spotts & her husband Cory Spotts along with Claire's triplet daughters, Elise, Amelia & Alice. Who were the newest joy's of his life. He will be missed by all that knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to either the American or The .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019