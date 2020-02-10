|
Labora "Lilly" Harrison
Horn Lake, MS - Labora "Lilly" Harrison, 92 of Horn Lake, MS passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 surrounded by family.
Lilly was born October 23, 1927 in Memphis, TN. She is preceded in death by her husband George R. Harrison. She was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Southaven, MS. She is survived by her son, Richard (Paula) Harrison of Horn Lake, and Daughter, Dorothy (Michael) Clark of Southaven; her three grandchildren Angela Clark Savage (Jason), Michael B. Clark (Vicky), and Courtney Harrison Young (Casey) and three great grandchildren, Kayla Savage, Jake Savage and Anna Claire Young. She also leaves her sister, Grace "Tootsie" Poindexter, of Memphis, and her brother Vincent Ciaramitaro of Rossville, TN., along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be Wednesday February 12, at Christ the King Catholic Church in Southaven, MS with a visitation from 12:00 to 2:00 followed by mass.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020