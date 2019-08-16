|
|
Ladora L. Leggett
Oakland - Ladora Louise Parrish Leggett, 93, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelton M. Leggett in 1996, her parents, Wesley James Parrish and Bertha Hopper Parrish, and her sister Lorine Parrish Thornton, and her 2 brothers, Wesley Parrish, Jr. and Thomas Nathaniel Parrish.
She is survived by two sisters, Josephine Parrish and Elizabeth Vigus both of Memphis; her sons, Michael J. Leggett (Mary Ann) of Rosemark and Dr. Richard W. Leggett (Elaine) of Lakeland; 6 grandchildren, Melissa Steinbach (Steve), Audra Witty(Cliff), Jenny Creasy (Dale), Teresa Hugg (Rob), Shannon Peterson (Heath), and Rick Leggett (Andrea) and 8 Great-Grandchildren.
Ladora was born June 24, 1926 near Henning, TN, graduated from Ripley High School in 1943 and she and Shelton married in 1945.
Ladora loved being a homemaker but also enjoyed work outside the home — as a legal secretary to several Somerville Attorneys — when her sons were ready for college.
Visitation will be held 10 AM until service at 11 AM Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in the New Bethel Cemetery near Rossville.
Memorials can be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or to the donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 16, 2019