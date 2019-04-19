LaFaye Blackwood Hill



Memphis, TN



Born September 16, 1937, in Lepanto, AR, Faye gracefully entered Heaven on April 18, 2019, surrounded by her blessed children, daughters-in-law, and son-in-law.



"Her children respect and bless her; her husband joins in with words of praise: 'Many women have done wonderful things, but you've outclassed them all!'" - Proverbs 31:25 (MSG)



She is survived by her children: Jerome "Jeb" Buford Hill, Jr. (Debbie) of Germantown, TN; Jon Judson Hill (Jennifer) of Lakeland, TN; and Amy Hill Bethea (Jay) of Bartlett, TN. Also, by six grandchildren: Charles "CJ" Jerome Hill, Chesney Hyde Bethea, Emma Cathryn Bethea, Benjamin Walker Hill, Sarah Elizabeth Hill, and Walter "Walt" Charles Hill; her sister, Patsy Ruth McClain of Lepanto, AR; and a host of nieces and nephews who adored her and her home cooking!



She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 48 years, Jerome "Diz" Buford Hill, Sr., as well as her parents, Elbert Ross and Thelma Hyde Blackwood, and sisters: Freda Armor and Martha Sue Ford.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at Highland Church of Christ (Chapel), 400 N. Houston Levee Rd. Cordova, TN. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN



Memorial donations may be made to Children's Homes, Inc (Paragould, AR)



Highland Church of Christ (LeBonheur Children's Hospital NICU Ministry) Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 19, 2019