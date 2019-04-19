Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Highland Church of Christ (Chapel)
400 N. Houston Levee Rd
Cordova, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
Highland Church of Christ (Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for LaFaye Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaFaye Blackwood Hill


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LaFaye Blackwood Hill Obituary
LaFaye Blackwood Hill

Memphis, TN

Born September 16, 1937, in Lepanto, AR, Faye gracefully entered Heaven on April 18, 2019, surrounded by her blessed children, daughters-in-law, and son-in-law.

"Her children respect and bless her; her husband joins in with words of praise: 'Many women have done wonderful things, but you've outclassed them all!'" - Proverbs 31:25 (MSG)

She is survived by her children: Jerome "Jeb" Buford Hill, Jr. (Debbie) of Germantown, TN; Jon Judson Hill (Jennifer) of Lakeland, TN; and Amy Hill Bethea (Jay) of Bartlett, TN. Also, by six grandchildren: Charles "CJ" Jerome Hill, Chesney Hyde Bethea, Emma Cathryn Bethea, Benjamin Walker Hill, Sarah Elizabeth Hill, and Walter "Walt" Charles Hill; her sister, Patsy Ruth McClain of Lepanto, AR; and a host of nieces and nephews who adored her and her home cooking!

She is preceded in death by her devoted husband of 48 years, Jerome "Diz" Buford Hill, Sr., as well as her parents, Elbert Ross and Thelma Hyde Blackwood, and sisters: Freda Armor and Martha Sue Ford.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 20, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by funeral services at Highland Church of Christ (Chapel), 400 N. Houston Levee Rd. Cordova, TN. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave. Memphis, TN

Memorial donations may be made to Children's Homes, Inc (Paragould, AR)

Highland Church of Christ (LeBonheur Children's Hospital NICU Ministry)
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now