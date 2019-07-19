|
Lancelot Longstreet Minor
Memphis - Lancelot Longstreet Minor, III, 70, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his wife & children.
He was a partner with Bourland, Heflin, Alvarez, Minor, and Matthews firm and a member of First Evangelical Church, Lance's love for his Lord & Savior was evident to all who encountered him.
Lance is preceded in death by his parents, Lancelot Minor, Jr. & Golda Minor. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary Walt Minor; his children: Lance Minor, IV (Margot), Ruth Seaton (Andy), Missy Ritchey (James), Sarah Minor, and Betsy Bragg Minor (fiance Whit Emerson); and sisters, Lucy Glasebrook (Dick), and Sally Cook.
A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery Friday, July 19 at 2 pm. A Memorial Service will be held at First Evangelical Church Saturday, July 20 at 2 pm, with a reception to follow at the church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 19, 2019