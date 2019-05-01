|
Laraine Harper Sikes
Memphis - Laraine Harper Sikes, 103, of Memphis Tennessee died April 27, 2019 at Allen Morgan Rehabilitation Center from complications of a stroke. She was born on November 12, 1915 in Stillmore, Georgia to Robert W. Harper and Edith Cox Harper. She was proceeded in death by her husband, J. Corliss Sikes, Sr. after fifty-six years of marriage. She was also proceeded in death by her two beloved sisters, Sarah Roberta Harper O'Quinn and Peggy Harper Killian, both of Saint Simons Island, Georgia. She is survived by her daughter, Harriet S. Garnett of Atlanta, Georgia and son, Dr. James C. Sikes, Jr and wife Lynda of Memphis, Tennessee. She was the loving grandmother of six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She held a bachelor of science degree and retired from the Memphis City Schools after twenty-five years of teaching seventh grade science. She was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church from 1950 until her recent illness. Loved by all who knew her for her grace, kindness and wisdom, she will be greatly missed. There will be a graveside committal service at 11am on Friday, May 3 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 1, 2019
