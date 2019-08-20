|
|
Mr. Larry Allen "Hotline" Dawson, Sr.
Covington - Mr. Larry Allen "Hotline" Dawson, Sr., 80 of Covington, passed away on August 19, 2019. Mr. Dawson was a member of the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, retired district manager for the Bristol Myers Drug Company, and was also known for "assisting" his wife during the last years of her career.
Mr. Dawson is survived by his wife, Linda McDivitt Dawson; his daughter, Lori Dawson Enos (Chris) of Germantown; his son, Larry Allen Dawson, Jr. of Memphis; his grandchildren, Andrew Enos (Kendall) and Weston Enos (Kayla); his niece, Beth McGinty (Bo) of Bellingham, WA; and his nephew, Trey Britt of Memphis. Mr. Dawson was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Doris Dawson; and by his sister, Pat Britt.
Services for Mr. Dawson will be held on Wednesday, August 21st, at 12 PM at the Maley-Yarbrough Chapel. Visitation will be held from 11-12 prior to the services beginning. Interment will follow in Covington Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be sent to the Smyrna Baptist Church or the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 20, 2019