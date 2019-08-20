Services
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
(901) 476-9778
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Maley-Yarbrough Funeral Home
1701 Highway 51 S
Covington, TN 38019
Larry Allen "Hotline" Dawson Sr.

Larry Allen "Hotline" Dawson Sr. Obituary
Mr. Larry Allen "Hotline" Dawson, Sr.

Covington - Mr. Larry Allen "Hotline" Dawson, Sr., 80 of Covington, passed away on August 19, 2019. Mr. Dawson was a member of the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church, retired district manager for the Bristol Myers Drug Company, and was also known for "assisting" his wife during the last years of her career.

Mr. Dawson is survived by his wife, Linda McDivitt Dawson; his daughter, Lori Dawson Enos (Chris) of Germantown; his son, Larry Allen Dawson, Jr. of Memphis; his grandchildren, Andrew Enos (Kendall) and Weston Enos (Kayla); his niece, Beth McGinty (Bo) of Bellingham, WA; and his nephew, Trey Britt of Memphis. Mr. Dawson was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Doris Dawson; and by his sister, Pat Britt.

Services for Mr. Dawson will be held on Wednesday, August 21st, at 12 PM at the Maley-Yarbrough Chapel. Visitation will be held from 11-12 prior to the services beginning. Interment will follow in Covington Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorials be sent to the Smyrna Baptist Church or the Mt. Lebanon Baptist Church.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 20, 2019
