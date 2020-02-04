Services
Forest Hill Funeral Home East - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Forest Hill Funeral Home East - Memphis
2440 Whitten Road
Memphis, TN 38133
Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Larry Angelo Maino

Larry Angelo Maino Obituary
Larry Angelo Maino

Memphis - Larry Angelo Maino, 66, of Memphis, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

He is survived by his daughter, Lauren Henley (Jacob) of Germantown, Tennessee, his son, Lee Maino of Collierville, Tennessee, one brother, Joe Anthony Maino and three grandchildren, William Hilderbrand, Evie Claire and Ella Kate Henley. Mr. Maino was well known in the design community as an early innovator of designer faux finishes. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 10 to 11am at Forest Hill Funeral Home, Whitten Road location, followed by burial services at 11:00 am.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
