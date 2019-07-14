|
|
Judge Larry Barkley Creson, Jr.
Memphis - Judge Larry Barkley Creson, Jr., born February 10, 1936 in Memphis, Tennessee, died July 2, 2019. He attended Idlewild School in Memphis, Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia, and Vanderbilt University BA, Law School. 1954-1961.
He served in the Air National Guard, and practiced law for 14 years, ending that career with Apperson, Crump, Maxwell. He was appointed to serve as Administrative Law Judge with Social Security, hearing Disability Cases, retiring after 42 years, in 2017.
A very talented artist, he did the illustrations for his high school newsletters and the annual. At Vandy, he did the covers for the football programs. and other publications. When he moved back to Memphis, he claimed he was the "best hung artist in Memphis" because of all the name drawings, and houses of friends. Also, he drew the political cartoons for the Memphis Business Journal. It might be said he brought soccer to our city, and formed a co-ed team at Idlewild Church - The Elders - and his son, Larry B. Creson, 111, became a local soccer coach. He, with Roger Maness, Kenny Shackelford, Don Washburn, and Sam Lencke published The Playbook, and he published The Simple Soccer Book.
He was an Eagle Scout, Troop 34, was a champion handball player, played golf at Memphis Country Club, collected miniature toy soldiers, pop-up books, model trains and loved his Mini Cooper and Gentleman Jack, and played the guitar and harmonica.
He leaves his wife, Elaine Boyer Creson, his daughters, Georgia Gadsby Creson (Dwayne Butcher), Marychar White (David), his daughters' mother, Char Creson, daughter-in-law, Shellie Creson, grandchildren, Beau Creson (Caroline), Alex and Julia Creson,
Ian and Olivia White, Step-daughter, Robin Henriott (Doug), her children, Cristen Stewart (Chase), Lt, Michael Conrad (Alysha), Jon Frizzell, and Shawn Golden, eight great-grandchildren, and step daughters from his deceased wife, Lenore S. Creson, Laura Nunnaly (McKee) and Clare Brown (Brad), and their four children. Loving Dallas cousins, and many other friends.
Preceded in death by his son, Larry Barkley Creson, III, and parents, Jean Hooper and Judge Larry Barkley Creson, and sister Jean Dell.
We love and thank Leonida Jacob, Sheri Rayborne and Andy Tubbs for their tender care and loving spirits.
Memorial service will be 2:30 p.m. Monday, July 15th at Idlewild Presbyterian Church, with a reception to follow in the T.K. Young Room.
The family requests memorials be made to the Recreation Department of Idlewild Presbyterian Church, 1750 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 14, 2019