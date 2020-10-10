1/1
Larry Carlyle Jackson
Larry Carlyle Jackson

Memphis - Larry "Jack" Carlyle Jackson (Age: 71) passed away on October 1, 2020. Larry was born in Memphis on February 21, 1949 to Thomas and Selma Jackson.

He is survived by his ex-wife Betty Jackson, 3 daughters: Tonie (Cedric) Stokes of Farmington Hills, MI; Terri (Michael) Robinson, Sr. & Nicole Jackson both of Memphis; 1 brother, Thomas (Carol) Jackson, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV; 4 sisters, Faith Leggett & Valerie Davis of Las Vegas, Barbara Ann (Pinkney) Grandberry & Edna Green both of Memphis. 1 brother in law, Fred Dorsey of Memphis, 6 Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Larry was a 1966 graduate of Manassas High School. He was also previously employed at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company.

The family will receive guests on Friday, October 16, 2020 , 11:30 a.m. at M. J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest at New Park Cemetery.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
