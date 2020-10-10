1/1
Larry Carlyle Jackson
Larry Carlyle Jackson

Memphis - Larry "Jack" Carlyle Jackson (Age: 71) passed away on October 1, 2020. Larry was born in Memphis on February 21, 1949 to Thomas and Selma Jackson.

He is survived by his ex-wife Betty Jackson, 3 daughters: Tonie (Cedric) Stokes of Farmington Hills, MI; Terri (Michael) Robinson, Sr. & Nicole Jackson both of Memphis; 1 brother, Thomas (Carol) Jackson, Jr. of Las Vegas, NV; 4 sisters, Faith Leggett & Valerie Davis of Las Vegas, Barbara Ann (Pinkney) Grandberry & Edna Green both of Memphis. 1 brother in law, Fred Dorsey of Memphis, 6 Grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Larry was a 1966 graduate of Manassas High School. He was also previously employed at Firestone Tire and Rubber Company.

The family will receive guests on Friday, October 16, 2020 , 11:30 a.m. at M. J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral Chapel, followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. He will be laid to rest at New Park Cemetery.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
M.J. Edwards Whitehaven Funeral chapel
5494 Elvis Presley Boulevard
Memphis, TN 38116
901-332-3164
October 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., Whitehaven Chapel
