Larry Dean Carlisle
Blytheville, AR - Larry Dean Carlisle, 74, of Blytheville, AR formerly of Memphis, TN, passed away February 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his sister, Catherine Young and brothers, Clarence, William Russell, Frank, Elmer "Bud", Gerald, Robert "Bobby", Charlie and Wayne. Mr. Carlisle is survived by his wife, Reesie Carlisle; loving sister-in-law, Stacy (Steve) Lancaster of Blytheville, AR; mother-in-law, Doris Sinclair of Blytheville, AR; special cousin, Burney (June) Tucker; and his fur babies, Grace and Lucy. The family will receive friends Thursday (Feb 13) from 12:30pm until the service at 2:00pm at the Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel. Interment to follow in Big Creek Cemetery in Millington, TN.
Munford Funeral Home, Millington Chapel, (901) 873-0123, MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020