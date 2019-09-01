|
|
Larry Dee Fouts
Olive Branch - Larry Dee Fouts, 68, of Olive Branch, MS passed to the Lord Friday, August 30, 2019 at his home with his family. He was retired employee of Sears Roebuck & Co. Mr. Fouts was a member of Trinity Methodist Church in Olive Branch. He was preceded in death by his father, H.D. Fouts. He leaves behind his wife of 45 years, Volene Bennett Fouts; his daughter, Genny Fouts Nabors and her husband, Kevin; and his mother, Eudean Fouts. He was the proud grandfather of Corporal William F. Nabors (USMC) and granddaughter, Jessica Nabors. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 12:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Online condolences may be expressed at www.brantleyfuneral.com.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Sept. 1, 2019