Larry "Daddio" Ellis
Larry "Daddio" Ellis

Memphis - Larry "Daddio" Ellis, 81, of Memphis passed away on August 18, 2020. Larry was a beloved father, father-in-law, grandfather, and friend to many. Mr. Ellis was preceded in death by his wife, Mary K. Ellis.He is survived by two sons, Jason Ellis (Kasey) and Patrick Ellis, and by two grandchildren, Caleb and Jackson Ellis.

His visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 25, 2020 at Memorial Park Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26 at Memorial Park Cemetery.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
