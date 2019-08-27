Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Larry James Smith Obituary
Larry James Smith

Atoka - Larry James Smith, 77, passed quietly, the way he lived, on August 15, 2019 at home in Atoka where he lived with his sister and caregiver, Paulette Lambert (Steve). He also leaves two other sisters, Patricia Ward of Brighton, TN and Janie Clark of GA; three brothers, Johnny Smith of CO, Paul Smith of Arlington, TN and Robert Smith of Atoka, TN; son, Glenn Smith of FL; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by a son, Greg Smith and his parents, J.W. (Smitty) and Mary Lorene Smith, longtime residents of Millington, TN. A memorial service will be held 2:00pm Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Munford Funeral Home Millington Chapel.

Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 27, 2019
