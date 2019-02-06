|
Larry Jay Goldsmith
Memphis, TN
Larry Jay Goldsmith was born in Mobile, Alabama, on October 21, 1946. After decades of fending off multiple devastating illnesses, he lost his well-fought battle against a series of complications on February 3, 2019. His family and friends respect and love him for his bravery and perseverance that gave them many valuable years together.
Larry graduated from Germantown High School and attended the University of Alabama before serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Upon his return, he earned his degree from Memphis State and began his career in the municipal bond business. Larry was Senior Vice President of B. Riley Wealth Management. Respected for his work ethic and his focus on and dedication to what was best for each client, he was revered as a legend in his industry.
His enthusiasm at work was only superseded by his zealous pursuit of his passion for the outdoors. In his earliest years he developed his fishing prowess across the expanses of Mobile Bay and continued a life time of fishing with friends upon his move to Memphis. He especially loved spending time with family at his second home boating and fishing at Horseshoe Lake, Arkansas, and many special years in Long Boat Key, Florida, fishing with his Mother and brother. He was equally passionate about hunting ducks and dove at Charleston Farms Duck club in Charleston, Mississippi, and took a number of trips overseas to share dove hunting with close friends. He was equally fanatical about Tiger basketball. As a season ticket holder for decades, he reveled in the team's success.
Above all else, Larry was a devoted family man who lovingly honored his parents and grandparents while providing unending attention and support for his large and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Dorothy Goldsmith and Julius Kretzer.
Larry leaves his beloved wife of 34 years, Kristi, who provided gentle and devoted affection and support throughout his illness. Larry is survived by his five children; Daryl LaVare (Scott), Larry Goldsmith, Jr. (Valerie), Melvin Goldsmith, John Goldsmith, and Justin Goldsmith. He is also survived by his four grandchildren; Justine and Jane LaVare and Zachary and Brett Goldsmith. He leaves two brothers, Melvin Goldsmith (Jan) and Jay Kretzer (Janie). He also leaves countless devoted friends who loved him as a brother.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 5th at Temple Israel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Church Health Center, Temple Israel, Christ the King Lutheran Church (where Kristi's attended), or .
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Feb. 6, 2019