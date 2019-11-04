|
Larry Joe Miller
Coldwater, MS - Larry Joe Miller, 70, passed away on October 30, 2019 in Coldwater, Mississippi. He was born on December 3, 1948 in Hernando, Mississippi and worked as a boiler operator for Baptist Memorial Hospital of Memphis, Tennessee. Visitation will be from 11 am until a Celebration of Life funeral service at 1pm on Tuesday - November 5, 2019 - both at Mt. Manna Baptist Church- 7805 Palestine Rd. -Coldwater, Mississippi.
Interment will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David Jr. and Bonnie Miller.
He is survived by his beloved wife Jeanette White Miller. He also leaves his son, Brian Miller and his wife Laura of Monroe, Louisiana, grandchildren Mora Grace and Emma and his brother, Harold Miller and his wife Patricia of Coldwater, Mississippi.
The family would also like to thank VIckie Moore, Phil and Wandra Poindexter, Mark and Shannon Cunningham, Tim and Carol Mcfarlin, Deborah Johns and everyone at Mt. Manna Baptist Church for the love and support. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Mt. Manna Baptist Church - 7795 Palestine Rd. - Coldwater, MS. or the .
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019