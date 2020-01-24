Services
Munford Funeral Home: Millington Chapel
7450 Raleigh Millington Rd.
Millington, TN 38053
(901) 873-0123
Millington - Larry Joe Silvey, aged 79, passed away in his home from natural causes on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 in Millington, Tennessee. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who made it his life's mission to introduce people to Jesus through unending service and selfless generosity.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan; his son, Larry Dean Silvey; his two daughters, Jackie McCall (Mark McCall) and Jennifer Patrick (Hayes Patrick); and six loving grandchildren: Cole, Jake, Madison, Zoe, Mackenzie, and Josie.

Larry Silvey's adventurous and brave spirit knew no bounds. His work ethic was second to none. The Lord guided and protected him through his military duties, his career pursuits, his volunteer service, and his unconventional, haphazard methods throughout.

Though the magnitude of his personal achievements and community involvement cannot be adequately summarized, he will be best remembered as a Navy veteran, home builder, disaster relief organizer, Gideon, deacon, farmer, cattle rancher, and marble champion. To his church, he was a leader; to his community, he was a giver; to his family, he was a hero; and to his Lord, he was a good and faithful servant.

Above all, Larry Silvey's story is a testament to the changing power of God, and the bountiful life He gives to all who believe in and look toward Him.

The family will receive friends Saturday (Jan. 25) from 9am until the service at 12pm at First Baptist Church in Millington. Interment to follow in Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery.

Munford Funeral Home

Millington Chapel

(901) 873-0123

MunfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
