Larry Lee Qualls Sr.

Larry Lee Qualls, Sr.

Cordova, TN

Larry Lee Qualls, Sr., born on 03-11-1936, passed away on 04-13-2019 after a long illness. He leaves his wife, Patricia Qualls; son, Larry Lee Qualls, Jr; son, Arthur Louis Qualls and several grandchildren. He is predeceased by his father, A. P. Qualls; mother, Jodi (Hogue) and daughter, Vicky Lynne Dyer. Larry was a 35 year retiree of Sears and 40 year president of the Muddy Ridge Hunt Club and Whitetail Hunt Club.

There will be private services.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 24, 2019
