Larry Ray Smith Sr.
Larry Ray Smith, Sr.

Memphis - Larry Ray Smith, Sr., 75, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Larry was born May 25, 1945 in Memphis, TN to the late Raymond and Freda Smith. He leaves his wife, Barbara Smith; son, Larry Smith, Jr. (Sheryl); brothers, Ronnie Smith, Tim Smith, Aaron Jordan; grandchildren, Chase Smith, Nicki Haynes (Kevin), Wayne Krueger, Justin Krueger, Daniel Krueger (Delane) and Dale Krueger. The visitation will be Wednesday, August 26th from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with the service to begin at 11:30 a.m. at Serenity Funeral Home, 1638 Sycamore View Road, Memphis, TN 38134. Following the service, the interment will take place at 1:15 p.m. at West TN Veterans Cemetery, 4000 Forest Hill Irene Rd, Memphis, TN 38125.






Published in The Commercial Appeal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home & Cremation Society
1632 Sycamore View Rd
Memphis, TN 38134
(901) 377-3543
