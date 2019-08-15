Services
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Eagle Heights Church
Cordova, TN
Laura Lum Corby

Laura Lum Corby Obituary
Laura Lum Corby

Cordova - Laura Lum Corby was a woman of many talents. She was a musician and worked for the youth ministry at Central Church. She was also involved in the singles ministry and evangelism where she met her loving husband.

Driven by her passion for her children, she then founded the Autism Solution Center, where she assisted families affected by autism spectrum disorders for 11 years. In her last years, she served as a counselor and wellness advocate through her work.

She also shared her wisdom and life lessons through her blog, the Soulful Sage. She not only touched the lives of her closest family and friends, but of many others around the world. She is loved and will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held at Eagle Heights Church on Thursday, August 15th at 1 PM in Cordova, TN.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 15, 2019
