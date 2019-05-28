|
|
Laura Lynn Resneck
Olive Branch, MS - Laura Lynn Resneck, 52, a former Teacher in Arkansas, died May 25, 2019 at Baptist East, Memphis, TN. Funeral services are 11:00am Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Beth Israel Cemetery in Clarksdale, MS. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.
MS. Resneck graduated from Memphis Academy of Arts.
Survivors include: Father Harris Resneck, Mother and Stepfather Marlene (Bob) Galvin. Sister Pamela Rogers (David) and brother Alan Resneck all of Olive Branch, MS
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 28, 2019