Services
Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home
314 E 2nd Street
Clarksdale, MS 38614
(662) 624-6218
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Resneck
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Lynn Resneck

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Lynn Resneck Obituary
Laura Lynn Resneck

Olive Branch, MS - Laura Lynn Resneck, 52, a former Teacher in Arkansas, died May 25, 2019 at Baptist East, Memphis, TN. Funeral services are 11:00am Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Beth Israel Cemetery in Clarksdale, MS. Meredith-Nowell Funeral Home in Clarksdale, MS is handling the arrangements.

MS. Resneck graduated from Memphis Academy of Arts.

Survivors include: Father Harris Resneck, Mother and Stepfather Marlene (Bob) Galvin. Sister Pamela Rogers (David) and brother Alan Resneck all of Olive Branch, MS
Published in The Commercial Appeal on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now