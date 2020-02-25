|
Laura Lyons Bodeen-Arndt passed on the morning of January 27th, 2020 in Memphis, TN at the age of 67. Laura is survived by her husband JT Arndt and three sons: Matt Bodeen, Jeff Bodeen, and Will Bodeen. Laura was born in Memphis, TN on February 13th, 1952 to Laura Frances Deming and Walter Guy Lyons, Jr. She attended Lausanne and finished at Immaculate Conception Cathedral School. As an adult, she earned her Bachelors from Christian Brothers University before teaching high school mathematics at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville, TN. She served as a People to People ambassador for Mathematics to China and shared education methods adopted by the teachers there. Laura and JT were Salt Covenant Partners of the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, TX. She was a cancer survivor who loved her husband and children dearly. A memorial service is scheduled for February 28th, 2020 at High Point Funeral Home on Summer Avenue at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .
