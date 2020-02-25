Services
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
(901) 454-5795
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium
3788 Summer Avenue
Memphis, TN 38122
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Bodeen-Arndt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Lyons Bodeen-Arndt


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Laura Lyons Bodeen-Arndt Obituary
Laura Lyons Bodeen-Arndt passed on the morning of January 27th, 2020 in Memphis, TN at the age of 67. Laura is survived by her husband JT Arndt and three sons: Matt Bodeen, Jeff Bodeen, and Will Bodeen. Laura was born in Memphis, TN on February 13th, 1952 to Laura Frances Deming and Walter Guy Lyons, Jr. She attended Lausanne and finished at Immaculate Conception Cathedral School. As an adult, she earned her Bachelors from Christian Brothers University before teaching high school mathematics at Fayette-Ware High School in Somerville, TN. She served as a People to People ambassador for Mathematics to China and shared education methods adopted by the teachers there. Laura and JT were Salt Covenant Partners of the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, TX. She was a cancer survivor who loved her husband and children dearly. A memorial service is scheduled for February 28th, 2020 at High Point Funeral Home on Summer Avenue at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to .

High Point Funeral Home & Crematorium, 901-454-5795
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Laura's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -