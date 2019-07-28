|
Laura Neville Blair
Germantown - August 3, 2019, A Life Celebration Gathering from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM honoring, Laura Neville Blair of Germantown, Tennessee, who passed early Sunday morning June 16, 2019 from the earthly bonds, including the pain and suffering of poor health she endured for the last few years, to that heavenly reunion with loved ones gone before, in the complete love, peace, and serenity, of the eternal home prepared for her by her Savior Jesus Christ.
Laura is survived by her husband Stephen M. Blair, who invites their friends and family to the gathering to share special memories, make comments, visit with old friends, and view the memorabilia that will be displayed in her honor at one of her favorite places, the offices of their business, Landscape Creations 8735 Trinity Road Cordova, TN 38138 designed and built by Steve & Laura 20 years ago which bears her touch more than any others.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Crockett's Chapel Cemetery Fund 1130 Sunkist Road, Tiptonville, TN 38079 would be a great honor to Laura.
Visit the web site familyfuneralmemphis.com to read the complete obituary and narrative of Laura's life.
My Darling Laura, My love for you will remain complete, constant, and unconditional, as I know yours is for me, in anticipation of the day we will walk hand-in-hand through the gardens of Heaven,
Forever yours,
Steve
Published in The Commercial Appeal on July 28, 2019