Laura Suen Lim
Memphis - Laura Suen Lim, 85, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Saturday afternoon, April 11, 2020 from complications of an infection (not Covid-19) at Baptist Collierville Hospital. She was born September 25, 1934 in Dermott, Arkansas, the daughter of Yee Gow and Mary Suen.
Laura attended San Francisco State College and graduated from the Methodist School of Nursing in Memphis, Tennessee September 12, 1957. She married James Lim on October 31, 1964, in San Francisco, California. Laura was a lifelong Arkansas Razorback fan and enjoyed watching basketball and football games. After moving to Memphis, she became a Memphis Tiger and Grizzlies fan.
Growing up, Laura played the piano and had a great appreciation for fashion. Always beautiful and stylish, Laura was in the homecoming court in high school, enjoyed shopping, dining, dancing, and trips to Vegas and Lake Tahoe where many of her family's reunions took place. She also enjoyed traveling, but her favorite city was San Francisco, California.
She was a very kind person and would make sacrifices to help her family and friends. Laura adored being with her family and always wanted the very best for them. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, taking them to Little Gym and Kindermusik lessons, and going to their school events and performances. Laura was a children's advocate and donated monthly to . Laura, a R.N., was responsible for her brother and daughter becoming physicians, not only helping people herself, but also through them.
Laura was preceded in death by her husband, James Lim, parents Yee Gow and Mary Suen, and brothers Chester Yee (Jessie), Frank Yee Suen, and Gene Suen (Helen). She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Lim Zeni, M.D. (Phillip Zeni, Jr., M.D.), grandchildren Phillip Thomas Zeni, III and Isabella Lauren Zeni, siblings May Lim (Charlie), Ming Suen, E.A. (Betty), Mable Owyoung (Lawrence), James Suen, M.D. (Karen), Mary Gee (Phil), and Judy Toguchi (Jim).
Due to current events and social distancing, a memorial service will be held at a date yet to be determined. Memorial donations in Laura's memory can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38015 or at www.st.jude.org or 1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 142, Memphis, TN 38104 (901) 272-7170 or at https://churchhealth.org/give/
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020