Lauren Elisabeth "Betty" Lunati Grise
Cary, NC
Lauren Elisabeth ("Betty") Lunati Grise, 83, of Cary, North Carolina, departed from this life and entered into the glorious presence of Jesus Christ on the 11th of March, 2019.
Born in Memphis, Tennessee, she was the daughter of Rev. Peter John Lunati and Lenora Elizabeth Lunati of Memphis, Tennessee. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jerry Wade Grise, the love of her life for 60 years. She leaves one son, Jeffrey Wade Grise (Michele) of Cary, North Carolina. She also leaves two delightful and beloved grandchildren, Jonathan Matthew Grise and Rachel Catherine Grise, a sister, Elizabeth Ann Kulbeth of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, many nieces and nephews, and a host of dear friends. She was preceded in death by her son, John David Grise of Columbia, Missouri, a sister, Kathleen Grace McKinley of Memphis, and a brother, Peter John Lunati, Jr., of Nashville, Tennessee.
Mrs. Grise was a graduate of Central High School in Memphis, Tennessee. She attended Southwestern at Memphis (now Rhodes College) where she was voted Miss Talent and a Southwestern Beauty. She graduated from Baylor University with a Bachelor of Music degree. She was also a Baylor Beauty Finalist and the Baylor University 1956 Senior Class Homecoming Representative. At Baylor, she was a member of Mu Phi Epsilon, an international professional music organization. She did graduate organ study with David Craighead at the Eastman School of Music, Rochester, New York. Later, she earned a Master of Music degree in Organ Performance from Memphis State University.
Mrs. Grise was an active participant in music circles in the Memphis area. During her many years in the Beethoven Club of Memphis, she served in various capacities including First Vice-President. She was devoted to encouraging young musicians and for nine years was Chairman of the Beethoven Club Young Artist Competition. She also served as President of the Renaissance Music Circle of Memphis and was an active performer on both organ and piano.
She was best known throughout her life as a church organist. She grew up in a family of musicians, and as the youngest of four children, she heard much classical and sacred music performed by her older brother and sisters. As Betty studied playing the piano and organ, she developed improvisational and arranging skills which were much used in her performing years. Her musical talents grew through the support of her family and through playing at church events. Her father was a minister, and her mother was a church pianist and Bible teacher. Mrs. Grise's father had a deep love of pipe organ music and installed a pipe organ in their home. It was fitting that Mrs. Grise had a desire to study organ, for her heart was in serving God through her music, which she did for more than fifty years. She had a warm, sensitive style when playing the organ and piano. Her church organist positions included Bellevue Baptist Church, Lindenwood Christian Church, and Independent Presbyterian Church, all of Memphis. She also served as church organist for Travis Avenue Baptist Church of Fort Worth, Texas.
During her years at Bellevue Baptist Church, she made several recordings on the organ and piano. The four manual M.P. Moeller pipe organ that was installed at Bellevue in 1975 was designed by Mrs. Grise. At the time of installation, it was the largest pipe organ in the city and following the installation, Mrs. Grise gave the dedicatory organ recital. She viewed her church positions as her opportunity to serve the Lord and inspire the congregation to worship through great sacred music and hymns. Her favorite hymn and the first line of that hymn was "When morning gilds the skies, my heart awaking cries, may Jesus Christ be praised."
A proud mom, she took much delight in rearing her two sons and was greatly supportive of their many activities throughout the years. They were the joy of her heart, wonderful gifts from God.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, her constant love and encouraging words were continually cherished by her family members. Our family mourns the loss of this dedicated Christian lady even as we celebrate her influential life.
The service will be held at 2:00 p.m., March 19, at the First United Methodist Church, Cary, North Carolina. Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Cary, NC is in charge of arrangements. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service.
A private burial will be held following the service.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Samaritan's Purse or Gideons International.
"BLESSED ARE THEY WHO DWELL IN YOUR HOUSE. THEY ARE EVER PRAISING YOU." PSALM 84:4
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 13, 2019