|
|
Laurence Max Bloch
Santa Monica, CA
On Saturday, February 23rd, Laurence Max Bloch, known to friends as Larry, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 87 in Santa Monica, California.
A Memphis native, Larry grew up in a loving home alongside his sister Joyce. Larry proudly graduated from the University of Michigan, and went on to establish a successful career in Memphis real estate. In 1957 he became a father to Cheryl, and later a grandfather to Nick and Alex.
Larry's grace, humor, and kindness carries on through his family, friends, and many generous deeds. He had sharp business instincts and a passion for sharing his success. He loved to serve as a mentor, providing sage advice and opportunities to countless Memphians. He cared deeply about lifting those around him and spent much of his time volunteering at several local organizations including the Memphis Crisis Center, Meals On Wheels, and the Church Health Center. Larry enjoyed travelling and watching his Michigan Wolverines football team, but most of all, he loved laughing and telling stories with family and friends.
He is survived by his sister Joyce Lazarov, daughter Cheryl, and grandsons Nick and Alex. Memorial services will be held this spring in Memphis and Los Angeles.
In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to support the OPICA Adult Day Care Center. Kindly make checks payable to the "Opica Adult Day Care Center", indicate "in memory of Laurence Bloch" on the memo line, and send to: OPICA Adult Day Care Center, 11759 Missouri Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90025. Please contact OPICA staff at (310) 478-0226 with any questions.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Mar. 10, 2019