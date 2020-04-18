|
Mrs. LaVera Louise Kinsey Leaks
Memphis - LaVera Louise Kinsey Leaks was born March 10, 1933, to the late Givan Kinsey, Sr. and Lucy (Strong) Kinsey of Memphis, TN. She was the oldest daughter of their 10 children. LaVera departed this life on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020. She graduated from Geeter High School in 1952 and was a board-certified cosmetologist. She also attended classes at LeMoyne-Owen College. LaVera was an active member of the Pentecostal Missionary Baptist Church for over 55 years serving on several committees and participating in countless prayer meetings.
LaVera married Oscar Leaks, Sr. (deceased) in 1958 and together they raised 9 children. She is survived by 7 sons and 2 daughters: Sid Strickland, Oscar Leaks, Jr., Debra Anthony, Frank Leaks (Kim), Kenneth Leaks (Pat), LaMelody Lewis (Mina), Adrian Leaks (Rhondalyn), Brian Leaks (Tracy) and Stevin Leaks. She was grandmother to 16 grandchildren and a multitude of great-grandchildren. She was a devoted grandmother and was instrumental in helping to raise two of her grandsons, Camron and Broderick (Brock).
She is also survived by six siblings who affectionately called her "Tutt": Mabel Gilmore, Hillary Kinsey (Gracie), Gloria Jones (Compton, CA), Ervin Kinsey (Rose) Gardena, CA, Floyd Kinsey (Gary, IN) and Linda Kinsey.
She was preceded in death by three of her children: Veronica Leaks, Broderick Leaks and Eric Kinsey, Sr. (Denise). Three siblings also preceded her in death: Kenneth Kinsey, Givan Kinsey, Jr. and George Kinsey, Sr. (Carmen).
LaVera loved to care for others. She loved cooking and often shared her delicious sweet potato pies. LaVera had a palpable and deep love for God and led a Christ-centered life. She was rich beyond measure with family, love and faith. Her mark will be felt on this earth for generations to come.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020