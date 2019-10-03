|
LaVerne Beagle
Germantown - LaVerne Beagle, 83, of Germantown, was born June 30, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana and passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.
Mrs. Beagle was a 45-year parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church, and owner of Germantown Flowers. She was the foundation and strength of a large loving family.
She is survived by her six children; Mark, Angela, Lisa and her husband David, Christopher and his wife Gina, Timothy, and Cynthia and her husband Rich, 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and two siblings, Melvin Thurston and Karen Dial.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, October 5 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral mass at 10:30 am at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 South White Station Road in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 3, 2019