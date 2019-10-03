Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
203 South White Station Road
Memphis, TN
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
203 South White Station Road
Memphis, TN
1936 - 2019
Germantown - LaVerne Beagle, 83, of Germantown, was born June 30, 1936 in Indianapolis, Indiana and passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019.

Mrs. Beagle was a 45-year parishioner of St. Louis Catholic Church, and owner of Germantown Flowers. She was the foundation and strength of a large loving family.

She is survived by her six children; Mark, Angela, Lisa and her husband David, Christopher and his wife Gina, Timothy, and Cynthia and her husband Rich, 14 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and two siblings, Melvin Thurston and Karen Dial.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, October 5 from 10:00 am until the time of the funeral mass at 10:30 am at St. Louis Catholic Church, 203 South White Station Road in Memphis.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Oct. 3, 2019
