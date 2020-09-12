Lawanna Walker IngramLawanna Walker Ingram died Thursday, September 10, 2020. A native of Savannah, Tennessee, Lawanna came to Memphis following college graduation and enjoyed extensive travel for the National Cotton Council until she married Hawley Wilson Ingram, Jr. She traded her professional career for homemaker as she and Hawley raised two sons.Through the years she was involved in community and church activities as well as various Bible Studies. After serving as President of Women of the Church at Second Presbyterian, she launched a weekly Bible Study at Second. Interested in sharing Christ's love in other ways she was actively involved in World Missions, compiling a monthly prayer calendar. She and Hawley began an outreach to International students which gave them much joy and led to long term relationships and two namesakes.In addition to serving the Lord at Second Presbyterian Church, Lawanna enjoyed travel with Hawley, her garden, and sharing her knowledge and heart with others.Her husband, Hawley W. Ingram, Jr. preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by two sons, Bruce and Russell (Holly), one granddaughter, Olivia.Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Forest Hill Midtown Cemetery where she will be buried alongside Hawley's family.Though she loved flowers, she would prefer memorials be made to Second Presbyterian Church's World Missions Program.