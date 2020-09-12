1/1
Lawanna Walker Ingram
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawanna Walker Ingram

Lawanna Walker Ingram died Thursday, September 10, 2020. A native of Savannah, Tennessee, Lawanna came to Memphis following college graduation and enjoyed extensive travel for the National Cotton Council until she married Hawley Wilson Ingram, Jr. She traded her professional career for homemaker as she and Hawley raised two sons.

Through the years she was involved in community and church activities as well as various Bible Studies. After serving as President of Women of the Church at Second Presbyterian, she launched a weekly Bible Study at Second. Interested in sharing Christ's love in other ways she was actively involved in World Missions, compiling a monthly prayer calendar. She and Hawley began an outreach to International students which gave them much joy and led to long term relationships and two namesakes.

In addition to serving the Lord at Second Presbyterian Church, Lawanna enjoyed travel with Hawley, her garden, and sharing her knowledge and heart with others.

Her husband, Hawley W. Ingram, Jr. preceded her in death in 2015. She is survived by two sons, Bruce and Russell (Holly), one granddaughter, Olivia.

Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Forest Hill Midtown Cemetery where she will be buried alongside Hawley's family.

Though she loved flowers, she would prefer memorials be made to Second Presbyterian Church's World Missions Program.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved