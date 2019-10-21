|
|
Lawrence Darrel Beard
Collierville - Lawrence Darrel Beard, 85, died at home October 18 in Collierville, TN after an extended illness. He was born in Poolville, MS on November 2, 1933. He leaves behind a loving family.
Lawrence served in the 82nd Airborne. He retired after 38 years with Bell South as an HVAC technician. He was a Master Mason and a Shriner. Lawrence and wife Becky were charter members of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be held at Memorial Park in Memphis on Thursday October 24 from 1:30-3:30 with funeral services after. Visitation will also be held Friday October 25 from 11-1 at United Funeral Home in New Albany, MS with graveside services after. Full obituary at www.memorialparkfuneralandcemetery.com
Published in The Commercial Appeal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019