Lawrence Houston Keesee
Memphis - Lawrence Houston Keesee, 68, of Memphis, died of cancer Tuesday at M.D. Anderson in Houston, Texas. He leaves his wife, Angie, his brothers, Thomas Keesee (Anne) and John Keesee, and his sister, Louise Lamoreaux, all of Memphis, and brother-in-law, Stephen King (Mary Howard) of Tupelo. He also leaves his cousins whom he loved dearly, Houston Freeburg (Pam), Emily Kay (Harvey) and Philip Freeburg (Debbi). His nieces and nephews include Heiskell Weatherford, Hart Weatherford (Beth), Sarah Vogel (Stephen), Jordan Keesee (Emily), Tommy Lamoreaux, Daniel King, Jace King and Warner Wills King. He was devoted to the development of the Charles H. Hull Fund at the Community Foundation and a member of the Memphis Hunt and Polo Club. He loved cross-country skiing, opera, classical guitar and cheering the Ole Miss Rebels every Saturday against all odds with his dearest friend, Fred Kellogg of Far Hills, NJ. His generosity knew no bounds. An avid fly fisherman, he supported Trout Unlimited, Ducks Unlimited and Warriors and Quiet Waters of Bozeman, MT.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 9 at Grace-St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1720 Peabody Ave, preceded by visitation at 10 a.m.
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Aug. 4, 2019