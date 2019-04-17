Services
Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Lawrence "Larry" Hudson


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lawrence "Larry" Hudson Obituary
Lawrence "Larry" Hudson

Collierville, TN

Lawrence "Larry" Hudson, 72, passed away on April 13, 2019. He graduated from Johnstown Senior High School in 1964 and went to work for the Johnstown Tribune.He won literary awards covering the 1977 Johnstown Flood. In 1998 he started work at The Commercial Appeal and then The Desoto County Tribune.He retired in 2011 and spent his retirement gardening, reading, hunting, fishing, woodworking, photography, and traveling. Memorials can be made to the Johnstown Old Timers Baseball Association (paypal.me/honoringlarryhudson).
Published in The Commercial Appeal on Apr. 17, 2019
